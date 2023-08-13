Hemant Soren To Skip Monday's Questioning Over Alleged Land Scam: Sources

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will not appear for questioning in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. The Enforcement Directorate has called him for questioning on Monday. Sources said the Chief Minister's lawyers have sought more time in view of the Independence Day celebrations and the coming by-elections for the Dumri seat.

The Chief Minister was questioned in November last year in connection with a purported illegal mining scam amounting to Rs 1000 crore. Mr Soren has condemned what he called Soren "sensational statements" by the Central agency.

Mr Soren is being investigated over allegations of money laundering linked to an illegal mining case in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district.

The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the state mining ministry, has been accused of violating election rules by giving himself a mining lease in 2021.

Mr Soren has, however, denied any wrongdoing and alleged a larger conspiracy to "harass a tribal leader".