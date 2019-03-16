Hemant Soren Meets Rahul Gandhi Over Seat Sharing In Jharkhand

Hemant Soren is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for seat-sharing negotiations in Jharkhand.

The Congress will contest in seven seats, JMM in four, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) two and RJD in one seat, news agency ANI reported attributing sources.

After the meeting, Mr Soren said, "All things have been decided and Shibu Soren will formally announce it after the Holi".

Three times Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren is the president of JMM and also represented the Dumka constituency of the state in the 14th Lok Sabha.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha president Babu Lal Marandi is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening over seat-sharing negotiations.

Jharkhand will vote in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase of polling to be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively.

In neighbouring Odisha, the Congress-JMM alliance will be taking on the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and an aggressive BJP in the upcoming elections. The BJD had won 117 seats in the 2014 state assembly elections, leaving just 16 for the Congress and 10 for the BJP. Its showing was equally impressive in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 20 of the state's 21 parliamentary constituencies. While the BJP won a single seat, the Congress got none.

Mr Patnaik, meanwhile, is not looking for alliances of any sort. He has maintained equal distance from both Congress and the BJP -- only offering issue-based support.

