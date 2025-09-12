"Stooping To New Lows": BJP On AI Video Of PM's Mother, Congress Doubles Down

As the controversy over the AI video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother snowballed on Friday, the Congress doubled down and said there was no disrespect to anybody. The video, it said, was about a parent educating her child.

"It is the duty of parents to educate their children. She (PM Modi's late mother Heeraben Modi) is only educating her child and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Mr Khera's comments came after the BJP alleged that the video posted by the Bihar Congress on X, which shows an AI likeness of Heeraben Modi criticising PM Modi for using her to get votes, was an insult to all women and that the Congress is stooping to new lows.

