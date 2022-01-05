Heavy Snowfall Affects Air, Road Traffic In Kashmir, Hundreds Stranded

Srinagar Airport reported most flight cancellations since Tuesday.

Air and road traffic has been badly affected for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to inclement weather in Kashmir as intermittent snowfall was reported from most parts of the valley over the past 24 hours.

The suspension of air traffic due to snowfall and poor visibility has resulted in hundreds of tourists getting stranded in the valley.

Stranded passengers, including security forces personnel, waited for the whole day at the airport due to delays and subsequent cancellation of flights.

Srinagar Airport reported most flight cancellations since Tuesday. The airport authorities said 37 flights were cancelled on Wednesday and 42 flights were cancelled on Tuesday. Only two fights could take off.

Light snowfall and low visibility today hampered our operations

We had 42 scheduled flights

But only five could operate

Other 37 were cancelled — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 5, 2022

Major flight cancellations for two days has increased the number of stranded passengers in the valley. Amid spike in coronavirus cases, large crowds of outbound passengers at the airport have also raised health concerns.

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed on Wednesday due shooting stones at Chandrakote and Nehar. A large number of passenger vehicles and trucks are stranded in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Masarat Islam said that the authorities are trying to clear the stranded vehicles.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread snow/rain spell of moderate to heavy intensity till January 8. Heavy snow is expected at some places during the period as well. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 0.8 degree Celsius, weather officials said.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have received light to heavy snowfall since yesterday. It has affected normal life and caused disruption in electricity in several areas.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)