Days After Deadly Encounter, India Targets Pak Ammo Dump, Releases Video

Five days after five Special Forces soldiers were killed in a major high altitude encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, the Indian Army released drone footage of a major Indian retaliation in the same sector.

The footage from a drone shows a Pakistani Army ammunition dump being hit by Indian Bofors artillery guns.

The video shows multiple explosions.

According to Indian Army sources, Pakistani terror launch pads, gun positions and an ammunition dump were targeted across the Line of Control.

The army says the targets were precisely hit and follows an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

On Sunday, a squad of five Indian Army Special Forces soldiers engaged and eliminated four Pakistani terrorists in the Kupwara sector but were also killed in the encounter.

A fifth terrorist who escaped from the encounter site was eliminated by soldiers near the Line of Control.