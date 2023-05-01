Weather Office Predicts Rain, Hailstorms In India Over Next Few Days

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds in several states

The weather office has predicted heavy rain and hailstorms in most parts of the country over the next few days.



Heavy rain and hailstorms will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Himalayan Region and Madhya Pradesh till May 3, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain has brought temperature down in various states by several notches below normal, officials said, adding that no heatwave conditions are likely to develop anywhere for the next four days.

The wet spell across the country will continue over the next couple of days before it gradually starts subsiding from May 5, it added.

"The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till May 3 and reduce significantly thereafter from May 4," the IMD said.

"Since we are seeing an active western disturbance, northwest India will be affected," said Naresh Kumar, scientist at IMD.

Last month, the weather office in its annual forecast had predicted a normal rainfall pattern during the monsoon season.

There is a 67-per cent probability of normal to above-normal rainfall, the IMD had said.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Climate change is increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.