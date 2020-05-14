Heavy Rain, Hailstorm In Delhi, Ghaziabad After Massive Dust Storm

The sudden evening rain and dust storm sent social media into an overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

Heavy Rain, Hailstorm In Delhi, Ghaziabad After Massive Dust Storm

The cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed heavy rain, dust storm and hailstorm today.

New Delhi:

The cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed heavy rain, dust storm and hailstorm today. The dust storm started at around 6.00 pm, followed by rain and hailstorm minutes later.

The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

The sudden evening rain and dust storm sent social media into an overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

Here's how people reacted on the sudden hailstorm on Twitter:

Heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds had also hit the NCR region on April 30, bringing down the temperature.

Comments
HailstormRainDust Storm

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com