Heavy Rain Along With Thunderstorms Hit Mumbai, Festival Celebrations Hit

Due to the showers, waterlogging was reported from some low-lying areas in the metropolis.

Heavy Rain Along With Thunderstorms Hit Mumbai, Festival Celebrations Hit

The sudden downpour took many by surprise.

Mumbai:

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai late Thursday evening.

Due to the showers, waterlogging was reported from some low-lying areas in the metropolis.

The sudden downpour took many by surprise as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.

The showers also hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many revellers. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.