Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand; Avoid Driving In Hills, Say Officials

Uttarakhand rain alert: People have been asked to be careful while driving in hilly roads

A heavy rain alert has been issued in Uttarakhand by the weather office. Following the warning, the disaster management authority in the hill state has told all district magistrates to be ready with relief operations if the need arose.

Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rain July 25, 26 and 27, the weather office has said.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD had also issued another heavy rain alert in the state on July 21.

The authorities have asked people to be careful while driving in hilly roads during heavy rain.

On Saturday last, heavy rain and inclement weather had disrupted the Char Dham pilgrimage. The Badrinath-Lambagad highway was blocked, and also the Gangotri National Highway between Therang and Gangnani, near Nagdevta last week due to debris falling on the road.

Uttarkhand had been seeing heavy rain for a few days last week. On Friday last, a car got washed away in Haridwar's Kharkhari after heavy rain hit the region. No casualty was reported.

Two people also died on the same day after a cloud burst triggered heavy rain in Chamoli district of the hill state. The rain on Thursday followed the cloudburst at Malari village that led to a major chunk of a hill to collapse.

