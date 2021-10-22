Heavy Firing In J&K's Poonch On Day 12 Of Encounter As Army Hunts Terrorists

The army has been hunting down terrorists in Poonch forest for the past 12 days (File)

Heavy firing continued in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch today as the army moved in to hunt down terrorists that have been hiding in the area for the past 12 days. The encounter, which is one of the longest local anti-terrorist operations in recent times, has seen fierce fighting between the security forces and terrorists, who have been intermittently firing and withdrawing back into the densely forested area.

Seven soldiers and two officers have died in action since the encounter started nearly two weeks ago.

The ferocity of the fighting between security forces and the group of terrorists holed up in the jungle suggests the infiltrators were trained by Pakistani commandos, sources in the army and police said last week.

In the first brush with these terrorists, five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer or JCO, were killed on the night of October 10 in the Dera Wali Gali area of Poonch, which is close to the Line of Control.