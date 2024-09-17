'Heavens Won't Fall...': Supreme Court Halts 'Bulldozer Justice' Till October 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday halted unauthorised bulldozer action against private property, anywhere in the country, till October 1, when it will next hear arguments over 'bulldozer justice'.

The court also dismissed concerns by the government - represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - this would impact demolitions sanctioned after following due process. The "heavens won't fall if we ask you to hold your hands till the next hearing", a bench of Justice BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan declared.

An irate top court - which has already come down hard, twice this month, on 'bulldozer justice' - also warned against "grandstanding" and "glorification" of this practice. "No demolition, till next, date, without permission of this court," the court said, and warned the Election Commission may also be put on notice.

The court's reference to the poll panel is significant given elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir (the first Assembly election in a decade) and Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to return to power. Elections are also due this year in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

However the court - hearing petitions against bulldozing of homes and commercial properties belonging to individuals accused of or convicted in criminal cases - also said its order is not applicable to removing encroachments in public spaces like roads, railway tracks, and water bodies.

In today's hearing some petitioners said demolition had taken place despite the court's earlier instruction - that "alleged involvement in a crime is no ground for demolition of property".