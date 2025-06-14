Heatwave Breaks June Temperature Record In 2 Northeast Cities

The northeast region is witnessing a severe heatwave, with the cities of Itanagar and Dibrugarh breaking their June temperature records on Thursday.

Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, recorded its highest June temperature at 39.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Dibrugarh set a new June record at 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Both cities surpassed their previous highest readings of 39.5 and 38.2 degrees, respectively, recorded on June 26, 2015.

Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh equalled its highest temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, previously recorded on June 21, 1996.

This unusual weather pattern has been causing significant discomfort to the residents of the affected areas, and with no immediate relief in sight, the heat is expected to persist.

Assam's Jorhat, Mazbat, and North Lakhimpur reached 38.2 degrees Celsius. Pasighat showed the highest variation, 7.6 degrees Celsius above normal. Dibrugarh was 7.2 degrees above normal, North Lakhimpur 6.4, Tezpur 6, and Jorhat 5.6 degrees.

The district administration has issued guidelines for the extreme heat condition. School timings have also been changed due to the heat wave. According to the weather office, the second spell of monsoon rain can be expected in the next two to three days.

Assam has already revised its school timing due to the heatwave after several students collapsed in a Dibrugarh school.

The Labour Welfare department has also revised the working hours of tea garden workers across the state. While the existing working hours spanned from 8 am till 4 pm, they must now begin 2 hours earlier and finish by 2 pm.