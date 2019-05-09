Heat Wave Grips North And South India, Andhra Pradesh To Touch 47 Degrees

Heat wave condition going on in several parts of India

The northern part of India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave, with Jammu recording the highest temperature of the season at over 40 degrees celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Known as the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu for the first time touched 40 degrees celsius in this summer season.

However, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places are likely over Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

People in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness "severe" heat wave in the next three days, Andhra Pradesh government's Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has said. The temperature in the state is oscillating between 41 to 45 degrees for the past week.

"There is a heat wave condition going on in Andhra Pradesh especially in state's central parts. It mainly includes districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore. For the next two to three days, the severity will be high in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam," Anantha Krishnan, an RTGS official said.

"The temperature is likely to rise till 47 degrees. We request the general public to be cautious. The government has also taken steps to mitigate the situation. It has already asked district collectors to take necessary actions," Mr Krishnan said.

The agency has advised people not to venture outside between 9 am to 5 pm. 13 districts of the state have been categorised in Red Alert.



In Delhi, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degree celsius and 41 degree celsius with strong surface winds of 8 km per hour during the day time, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, dust or thunderstorms are expected to hit Delhi tomorrow and bring a very slight dip in the city's temperature that is predicted to be at 40 degree celsius. Delhiites might get relief from the sweltering heat as light rain is predicted for May 12 and May 13 in the city.

Pollution in the national capital continues to remain in the "very poor" category according to SAFAR.

Meanwhile the IMD has predicted that for the next several days till May 13, heat wave conditions are "very likely" in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema. Dust winds are predicted "very likely" in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)



