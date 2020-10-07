Health Minister Dismisses Claim Of Offering Help In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Health Minister clarified on an ''incorrect claim'' regarding the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday clarified on an ''incorrect claim'' regarding the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Harsh Vardhan said that a section of the media has reported that he offered to take personal cognisance of the case.

"An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case. I've NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Please refrain from believing any unverified statements," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

#FakeNews



An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case.



I've NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Pls refrain from believing any unverified statements.#SushantSinghRajputCase — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Forensic Medical Board confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle.

"We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday.

"There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," said Dr Sudhir Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors.