Health Minister Asks Food Regulator To Sensitise Consumers On Safety Issues

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday asked food regulator FSSAI to sensitise consumers on different aspects of food safety issues and also promote healthy eating habits.

Mr Nadda stated this during his review meeting at Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) headquarters, according to an official statement.

"It is important to empower consumers and citizens on various food safety issues through evidence-based information. It is only then that our work will be accomplished in totality," he said.

Underlining the critical role of food safety in the well-being of citizens, Mr Nadda urged FSSAI to sensitise consumers, industry and stakeholders on not only regulatory issues but behaviour change for inculcating healthy eating habits.

While regulatory issues are an important mandate of FSSAI, the objective of food safety can be fulfilled only with communication and sensitisation of the consumers on different aspects of food safety, he added.

"In a large country like India, different regions have varied dietary habits and preferences. Let us broaden our understanding of their behaviours. This will help us to frame our policies aligned with these diversities," the minister said.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on various initiatives taken up by FSSAI by G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI.

While addressing the officials, Mr Nadda said, "Since my last visit to FSSAI in 2016, I have witnessed that FSSAI has taken a huge leap in all aspects".

He congratulated FSSAI on this all-round development and for showing remarkable advancements in strengthening the food safety ecosystem, fostering behavioural change, and sensitising all stakeholders.

Mr Nadda also commended FSSAI's leadership in areas such as millets and CODEX standards. He appreciated the initiatives to train and equip street vendors, stressing that empowering consumers is crucial.

"The issue of food safety is a huge responsibility on FSSAI. Let us become global leaders in this area," Mr Nadda said.

The Union Minister also highlighted FSSAI's contributions to developing global standards, establishing a robust testing infrastructure, and launching initiatives like the Eat Right India campaign.

He stressed on the importance of addressing emerging food safety trends, promoting sustainable farming practices, and leveraging technology to enhance food safety management.

The Union Minister highlighted the role of proactive communication with the industry and stakeholders. "Let us take a proactive lead and communicate with the industry and stakeholders and make them our partners in our healthy eating initiatives and efforts", he asked FSSAI.

To ensure that all the states are brought on one platform of pan-India standards, it is important to assess their strengths, and limitations and challenges, Nadda said, adding that "let us understand their individual issues so that we can support them and strengthen their efforts".

Senior officers of the Health Ministry and FSSAI were present at the meeting. More than 1,000 officers had joined virtually from the regional and branch offices.

