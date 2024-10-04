Headmaster Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Students In Arunachal Pradesh

Minor students in Arunachal Pradesh filed a joint complaint against their headmaster.

A government school headmaster was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing students. Muhammad Asgar Ali, headmaster of Government Secondary School (GSS) in Gautampur was arrested after a joint complaint by students alleging mental harassment, implied or explicit threats, blackmail, and sexually coloured remarks.

On October 2, the police received the complaint in which students described repeated inappropriate behaviour and sexually coloured remarks made by Mr Ali and the impact on them. The headmaster's conduct had caused them “immense distress, frustration, sleeplessness, powerlessness, anxiety and forcing us to lose confidence and self-esteem, social withdrawal and isolation, suicidal thoughts and attempts, increased absenteeism from school to avoid harassment, ” the students said in the complaint.

A Class 7 student was allegedly called by Mr Ali to clean his room in exchange for financial aid and the promise of a mobile phone.

A Class 10 student allegedly received messages like “I love you”, “Poranna” (meaning lover), and “I miss you”. “He called me at midnight, pressured me to visit his room, and even held my hand one day, trying to force me to go to his room. He threatened to fail me if I did not comply,” the student said.

The headmaster has also been accused of using derogatory language during school hours – in class and morning assembly – and passing communal slurs.

"We are investigating the matter. We arrested the headmaster (I/C) of the school. We have also taken the statements of the victim students. Further investigation is underway," Changlang district Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu told ANI.