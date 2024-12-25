He Took Voluntary Retirement To Care For Ailing Wife. She Died At His Farewell

Smiling for the cameras, a marigold garland around her neck, she is holding a bunch of flowers. There are happy scenes all around at her husband's farewell party. But then the event turned tragic with the death of the woman.

The incident was reported from Kota in Rajasthan.

Devendra Sandal decided to retire three years early to take care of his wife, Tina, who was a heart patient. She died at his farewell party.

"Mujhe chakkar aa rahe hain (I am feeling dizzy)," she says to her husband, a manager at Central Warehousing Corporation, and eases back into her chair.

Her husband is seen massaging her back.

"Paani la dena, paani (Get water, please, water)," says the husband and a few others.

She sways even as someone asks her to smile for the cameras. She does and then falls face forward onto the white table, strewn with rose petals, a disturbing video from the scene showed.

The husband rises to his feet to give her support but she had collapsed by then.

"Kya ho gaya (What happened)," someone shouted

"Chakkar aa rahe hain, chakkar, paani pilao, paani (She is feeling dizzy, get her water)," a chorus went up.

At the hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The woman, who lived with her husband in Dadabari area of Shastri Nagar, had been unwell for quite some time.