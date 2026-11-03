'He Played PUBG': Victim's Uncle Blames Video Games For Panchkula Assault

The 8-year-old boy who brutally assaulted a 6-year-old girl inside a classroom of a government school in Haryana's Panchkula had a habit of playing violent games, the victim's uncle alleged on Tuesday.

"The child (who committed the attack)...it turned out he played certain types of games...aggressive games...he played PUBG, and now his father has also confirmed that he used to play PUBG and other such games, which led to these actions," Fazil said.

A disturbing video of the attack showed the Class 3 student punching and kicking the younger child in an empty classroom. He also threw blunt objects in a bid to crush her head, in what appeared to be a murderous assault.

The girl is being treated in a hospital for grievous injuries.

The victim's uncle said the boy teased her, calling her crazy. After she objected, he tricked her into coming to the empty classroom and thrashed her severely.

Also read: Principal Of Haryana School Where 8-Year-Old Assaulted Girl, 6, Suspended

He said the victim is recovering well.

"She is doing better than before... For the past two or three days, she has been receiving excellent care. The doctors are monitoring her very closely; everything is being handled well," he added.

The state's education department suspended two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers for negligence.

Also read: On Camera, Boy Hits Girl, 6, With Stones, Flower Pot In Haryana School

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has taken note of the incident. The panel has asked the district education officer to submit a factual report on the incident.

After the assault, the girl was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she received treatment. She regained consciousness after nearly 40 hours and was reported to be out of danger.

The Haryana government formed a five-member probe panel to investigate the incident.

The government also announced a comprehensive safety audit of schools across the state.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government will take strict action against anyone found responsible for negligence.

With inputs from ANI