'Supposed To Open 15 Accounts': HDFC Bank Staff Abused, Video Viral

India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation, popularly known as HDFC bank, has suspended a senior member after a video featuring him was leaked online where the man is seen shouting profanities and chiding coworkers for not meeting targets.

The bank underlined that it has "zero tolerance" for any misconduct at the workplace and treats its employees with respect.

"Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," said Ajay, service manager at the bank.

"We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," the bank added.

"How many saving and current accounts have you opened in the last two days. Tell me," the now-suspended senior VP is seen asking in the now-viral video.

"You were supposed to open 15, you have opened 5," the suspended employee shouts at the co-worker, and mouths an obscenity.

The name of the employee has not been disclosed by the company.