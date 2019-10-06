HD Devegowda Visits 'Statue Of Unity', PM Modi Tweets 'Happy To See Him'

Former PM HD Deve Gowda visits "Statue of Unity" in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning expressed happiness after former Prime Minister H D Devegowda visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Happy to see our former PM H D Devegowdaji visit the Statue of Unity."

Happy to see our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji visit the 'Statue of Unity.' https://t.co/GVWMo7UIow — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019

Mr Devegowda went to pay a visit to the 182-meter tall statue of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Kevadia.

When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced to build the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

In October last year, PM Modi had inaugurated the "Statue of Unity" on the occasion of Sardar Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

On his birthday on September 17 this year, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and eco-resort in Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 23 lakh people have come to see the statue since it was unveiled last year.

