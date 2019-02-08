'May Not Come To Parliament Again...': HD Deve Gowda's Hint For Polls

HD Deve Gowda led a coalition government for 10 months between 1996-97. (File)

Indicating that he may not contest the upcoming parliamentary election, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Friday that he expects to be given sufficient time to deliver probably his last speech in parliament next week when the House takes up discussion on the interim budget.

The 85-year-old JD(S) chief also expressed anguish that he was not given enough time to speak in Lok Sabha during the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address on February 7 despite a request made to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Mr Gowda said he would even request the Congress party to give some of its allotted time in the Lower House to him to complete his last speech.

"I am disappointed. I am not satisfied (with my speech on the President's address). Barely I had spoken for six minutes, the Speaker cautioned me to finish my speech. Still, I spoke for some more time but I was not satisfied," Mr Gowda told reporters.

The JD(S) leader said that he had specially requested the Speaker to give him an opportunity to speak during the debate on the interim budget and motion of thanks on the President Address as it might be his last speech in Parliament.

"I have never criticised anyone personally. I sought time to speak not to criticise anyone. I have governed the country for 320 days and people of this country do not know what I did. The sole intention was to share what I did when I was Prime Minister because I have may not come to Parliament again," he added.

Mr Gowda, who led a coalition government for 10 months between 1996-97, hoped to get sufficient time on Monday to speak during the debate on the interim budget.

"I will request Congress leaders to give their time to me. Let's see if they will give," he said, adding that this could be his last speech in Parliament.

It may be noted that the former prime minister's grandsons are vying for party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, currently represented by him.

