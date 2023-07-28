'Have Worked For Improving Lives Of Dalits, Tribals': PM Modi In Gujarat

PM Modi addressed people while inaugurating Rajkot International Airport on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the central government have guaranteed ‘Sushasan' or good governance and now they are also accomplishing it.

The Prime Minister said that the central government has worked towards making the lives of every social class and region easier.

“Be it the poor, Dalits, Tribals or the backward class, we have always worked towards improving their lives”, he said while inaugurating RajkotInternational Airport and multiple developmental projects worth Rs 860 crores inGujarat's Rajkot.

“Expansion of air services has given new heights to India's aviation sector. Indian companies are purchasing aircraft worth crores of rupees”, he said. He also informed that Gujarat is moving forward in the direction of building aircraft.

The projects include Sauni Yojana Link 3 Package 8 and 9, the upgradation of Dwarka Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), conservation, restoration & development of Uparkot Fort Phase I & II; construction of a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and flyover bridge among others. The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of the terminal building of the newly inaugurated RajkotInternational Airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today is a huge day not only for Rajkot but the entire Saurashtra region.

He paid tributes to those who suffered losses due to natural calamities in the region such as a cyclone and the recent floods.

The Prime Minister remarked that the government and the people have faced the crisis together and assured that those affected are being rehabilitated with the assistance of the state government. He also mentioned that the central government is providing every possible support to the state government.

The Prime Minister said that now Rajkot is recognized as the growth engine of Saurashtra. He said despite its industry, culture and cuisine, the need for the International Airport was felt which has been met today.

The Prime Minister recalled that Rajkot chose him as MLA for the first time and said that the city has taught him a lot. “The debt from Rajkot is always there and I always try to reduce that”, he added.

Referring to the airport inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said that apart from ease of travel, industries of the region will be hugely benefited from the airport. The Prime Minister said that Rajkot has realized the vision of ‘Mini Japan' that he saw as the new Chief Minister. He said in the shape of the Airport, Rajkot has received a powerhouse that will give it new energy and flight.

Chairman of Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar said that this airport will fulfil all needs of Rajkot and nearby areas for the next 40-50 years.

"Gujarat's Rajkot has got a new international airport...this airport's runway length is more than 3000 m, big aeroplanes can also make a landing here...this airport will fulfil all needs of Rajkot and nearby areas for the next 40-50 years...", says Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of Airport Authority of India.

Speaking about the Sauni Yojna under which various projects have been inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said that the completion of projects will lead to water supply for drinking and irrigation to dozens of villages in the region. The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Rajkot for the development projects of today.

“Ease of living and quality of life is among the top priorities for the government”, the Prime Minister remarked. Recalling the inconveniences faced by people in the past, the Prime Minister mentioned the long queues at hospitals and utility payment centres, insurance and pension-related problems, and hassles in filing tax returns.

The Prime Minister said that the government is working with full sensitivity for the development of Gujarat and Saurashtra. He touched upon the change that the Sauni scheme brought to the water situation of the region. “Dozens of dams and thousands of check dams in Saurashtra have become sources of water today. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, crores of families inGujarat are now getting tap water”, he added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that this model of governance which has been developed in the last 9 years adheres to the needs and aspirations of every section of the society. “This is our way to build a Viksit Bharat. We have to prove the resolutions of Amrit Kaal by walking this very path”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Member of Parliament C R Patil, and Ministers from the Government of Gujarat and Gujarat Legislative Assembly were present on the occasion among others.

