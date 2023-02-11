Have To Present Evidence On Efficacy Of Traditional Medicines: Minister

The minister said the government was committed to bolster traditional medicinal practices.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said India will have to present scientific evidence on the efficacy of its traditional systems of medicine to improve its global acceptance.

"Through research, we will have to present scientific evidence before the world on the efficacy of our traditional systems of medicine to humanity," Sonowal said addressing an international conference on 'Unani Medicine for Public Health'.

Mr Sonowal urged the researchers of Unani other Indian systems of medicine to strengthen the foundations of their systems on scientific lines.

"The acceptance of our various Indian systems including Unani Medicine would depend on sound scientific explanations of the basic theories and specific strengths of these systems," he said.

The minister said the government was committed to bolster traditional medicinal practices in the country and has received a significant increase in the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Ayush.

"The Ministry of Ayush is promoting Unani medicine in the national public healthcare system through regulation of research and integration of quality products, practices and practitioners into the health system," Mr Sonowal said.

The two-day conference was organised on the occasion of Unani Day, which is commemorated on the birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan, widely regarded as the pioneer of Unani medicine in India.

"Our rich traditional medicinal practices can offer us sustainable healthcare solutions which will contribute towards the enrichment of human lives in the country," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said addressing the conference.

