'Fake Hindutva Party Misleading Nation': Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena has Ram in its heart, underlined Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday at a mega Mumbai rally, sending out a message to political opponents taking sharp digs at the party's Hindutva stand.

The Minister will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on June 15.

"I am speaking to you as a 31-year-old. There is unemployment and inflation, you decide which government you want. There is an attempt to create division in society. Do you want a government that sets homes on fire or one that ensures a fire is lit in your home. We have Ram in our hearts and we want that you have work in your hands," said Aaditya Thackeray at the Bandra-Kurla Complex kicking off Shiv Sena's first mega rally since the pandemic started.

It is also Uddhav Thackeray's first physical political rally after he became the chief minister.

"Since we formed government, we have been focusing on development. During Covid, our work has been praised by the entire world. This Covid hospital you see beside this ground was built in record time, to treat Covid patients. When the Chief Minister spoke during the lockdown, it felt like an elder brother speaking. That's how a Chief Minister should be," said the 31-year-old leader.

The rally is part of the party's Shiv Sampark Abhiyan and a large mobilisation of party workers is expected as the Sena is pitching the rally as a show of strength and reinforcing the message that Bal Thackeray's legacy firmly remains with Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena and not any new claimants like the MNS or the BJP, which has alleged that the Sena has moved away from Hindutva ideology.

While several attempts have been made to portray that the Sena has moved away from the ideals of Bal Thackeray, the Sena has consistently hit back saying it is firmly treading in the footsteps of its founder Bal Thackeray.