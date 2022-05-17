'I Was Betrayed...,' Says Officer Who Led Filming In Gyanvapi Mosque

A top official leading the filming of the Gyanvapi mosque complex for a case was sacked by a court in Varanasi today.

Ajay Mishra, a lawyer, was removed after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners and the mosque respondents had a heated argument in court today over the findings of the filming being leaked to the media even before the report was submitted to court.

Ajay Mishra was removed as Survey Commissioner following a complaint by Vishal Singh, who is the new Chief Advocate Commissioner.

"I did nothing wrong. I was betrayed by Vishal Singh. He took advantage of my trusting nature," Mr Mishra told NDTV.

"We prepared the report together till 12 am last night. I had no idea Vishal Singh was conspiring against me. I feel really sad. I was not biased. I will not say anything about the survey," he said.