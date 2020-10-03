Hathras Village Borders Opened After 2 Days, Reporters Allowed To Enter

The borders were opened today after 48 hours.

Two days after a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was sealed amid outrage over the death of a 20-year-old woman who was gang raped and tortured, the borders were re-opened today and reporters were allowed to enter.

Only reporters can enter the village, a senior official said, adding that political leaders will not be permitted. "The curbs were put in place only to maintain law and order," Joint Magistrate Hathras Prem Prakash Meena said.

Dismissing allegations by the victim's family that they were locked up in their homes and their phones were taken away, he told NDTV: "The allegations by a boy who spoke to some reporters on Friday are baseless. If a child can escape, it shows there were no restrictions on the family. No phones were confiscated."

On Friday, the family of the victim had alleged that they were "not being allowed to come out" of their homes.

A boy from the family who spoke to the reporters said: "They have taken away our phones. My family has sent me here to talk to the reporters. I escaped and came here. They are not letting us come out are they not allowing the media to come in. They are threatening us as well."

"The District Magistrate kicked my uncle in chest... he fainted after he was hit," he added.

In the last two days, several opposition leaders have been stopped from entering the village even amid fiery protests.

On Thursday, Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - were stopped when they were leading a march to the village. Dramatic visuals showed a face off between the ex-Congress chief, 50, and police chief.

Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, along with several other party leaders, on Friday said they were manhandled by the UP police when they were just 1.5 km from the village where the victim lived.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make another attempt this afternoon to meet the family of the 20-year-old. "Nothing in the world can stop me from going to Hathras to meet this unhappy family to share their pain," Mr Gandhi tweeted this morning.