Bhole Baba, Who Held Hathras Event, Has Sexual Assault Cases Against Him

A 'satsang' gathering in Uttar Pradesh addressed by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, known as Bhole Baba to his followers, descended into chaos and tragedy as a stampede resulted in the death of 121 people. The incident, which occurred in Hathras, was reportedly triggered by a frenzied rush to collect dust under the godman's feet, leading to a deadly crush where men, women, and children were trampled underfoot.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the godman leaving the venue in his car and hundreds of devotees running behind his car to gather the dust as a token of blessings.

Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, has been known for his controversial 'satsangs' and has a history of legal troubles, including allegations of sexual assault. Despite multiple cases filed against him in various jurisdictions including Agra, Etawah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, and Rajasthan, he continues to command a considerable following, drawn to his promises of spiritual enlightenment and blessings.

Born in Bahadur Nagar, Kasganj, Suraj Pal had a stint in the police department before facing legal troubles in 1997 related to allegations of sexual assault, for which he served time in prison. Upon his release, he reinvented himself as 'Saakar Vishwa Hari Baba', attracting devotees to his ashram in his ancestral village.