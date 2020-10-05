'Deep Conspiracy In Hathras': UP Police Files 19 Cases Across State

An FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh police lists sedition, an "international conspiracy" and promoting religious hatred among 19 charges related to the Hathras case, in which they have been facing criticism over alleged lapses. The police case has been filed 24 hours after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that those upset about his state's progress were using the Hathras incident to conspire against it.

The charges listed on the FIR or First Information Report are sedition, conspiracy, inciting caste divides, religious discrimination, doctoring electronic evidence, a conspiracy against the state and defamation.

The charges imply that the administration believes there is more to the case involving the horrific assault and alleged gang rape of a young Dalit woman, who died last week.

"There is a deep conspiracy in Hathras, we will investigate the truth," a senior police officer said.

With opposition politicians visiting the woman's family, the UP police has also filed cases of violation of distancing and other safety rules for Covid.

Yogi Adityanath had recently warned BJP workers about "conspiracies against his government" and an attempt to incite caste and religious riots. "Those who do not like development, they want to incite caste and communal riots in the country and state and want to stop development," the Chief Minister had said.

Yogi Adityanath's government and the UP police have been facing condemnation over the handling of the Hathras horror.

The woman was assaulted by four upper caste men at her village on September 14 and left with horrific wounds including fractures, a spinal injury, paralysis and a gash in her tongue. The UP police, accused of a slow response to the woman's complaint, has alleged that there was no rape or gang rape involved.

Yogi Adityanath's administration has been accused of trying to cover up the crime. After the woman's death, the UP police took away her body and forcibly cremated it, refusing to hand it over to her family.