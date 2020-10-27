Hathras Case: Allahabad High Court To Monitor CBI Probe, Says Supreme Court

The Hathras victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30.

The Allahabad High Court will monitor all aspects including the CBI investigation into the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the Supreme Court said today. The top court said that a request to transfer the trial out of UP "has been left open" until the investigation is completed. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the case.

"So far as the transfer is concerned, it is appropriate for the investigating agency to complete the investigation," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The top court, which passed the verdict on a batch of pleas that claimed that a fair trial was not possible in Uttar Pradesh as the probe has allegedly been botched up, said that CBI will file the status report in the case before the high court.

The bench, which also included Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian, also asked the Allahabad High Court to delete the victim's name from one of its orders on a PIL pending there.

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She later died due to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated near her home on September 30.

The police handling in the case -- particularly the late night cremation of the victim allegedly without the family's approval - led to angry protests across the country. The officials, however, said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".