'Why Should We Tolerate Hate': Celebs Join Hands For Lakshadweep

The diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives has spiked in recent months.

Amid growing tensions between India and the Maldives following a controversial tweet by a Maldives minister regarding the Lakshadweep Islands, prominent Indian celebrities have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the archipelago and encourage fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the islands.

The diplomatic row ignited when a Maldives minister accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faced challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism. In response, Indian celebrities have come forward to champion the cause of Lakshadweep and showcase the diverse and enchanting beauty of the Indian islands.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to X to express his astonishment at the derogatory comments from some Maldives public figures.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Mr Kumar posted on X.

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

John Abraham, another popular actor, praised the hospitality and marine life in Lakshadweep.

"With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go," he wrote.

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislandspic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

Actress Shraddha Kapoor joined the chorus, expressing her desire to explore Lakshadweep's pristine beaches and coastlines.

"All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands," she posted on X.

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍

Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslandspic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

Actor Salman Khan praised the beautiful and clean beaches of Lakshadweep.

"It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," he wrote.

It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined the campaign, reminiscing about his experience in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg recently.

"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our 'Atithi Devo Bhava' philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Mr Tendulkar wrote.

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!



The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.



India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

The diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives has spiked in recent months, particularly after President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year. The new president has indicated a shift in foreign policy, signaling closer ties with China and a departure from the previous "India first" approach.