Hassan Rouhani's India Visit LIVE Updates: Iran President Visits Hyderabad Today

Hassan Rouhani has begun his 3-day India visit with a tour of Hyderabad's famous Shahi Tombs

Iran President Hassan Rouhani has entered the second day of his three day visit to India. Mr Rouhani reached Hyderabad yesterday and is set to visit a number of tourist landmarks, including Hyderabad's Qutub Shahi tombs, the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort as well as Mecca Masjid. He is also set to address a Muslim congregation at the Mecca Masjid, after he performs his Friday prayers. This is Mr Rouhani's second visit to Hyderabad and his first after he assumed charge as Iran's president.Formal bilateral talks will begin on Saturday, when he will visit the national capital.