Iran President Fears Covid 5th Wave Due To Delta Variant

Iran President Hassan Rouhani's remark came during a meeting of anti-COVID-19 task force (File).

President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country," Rouhani told a meeting of Iran's anti-virus task force, warning the public to be careful as "the Delta variant has spread" in southern provinces.

