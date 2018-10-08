Has Offset Policy In Defence Deals Been Cancelled, Asks Congress Leader

"Will there be no more offsets? If so, what happens to the great Make In India," Manish Tewari

Amid reports that the $5.4 billion Indo-Russian deal for the S-400 air defence missile system does not have any offset clause, Congress leader Manish Tewari today questioned if the offset policy in defence deals has been cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tewari inquired if a cabinet decision was made to amend the policy and whether there will be no offsets in future defence deals.

"Is it true that there is no offset component in S-400 $5.4 billion (Rs. 39,000 crore) transaction? Has offset policy been cancelled?

"Will there be no more offsets? If so, what happens to the great Make In India? If not, who is the offset partner," Mr Tewari tweeted.

India and Russia on Friday concluded the deal for the supply of the S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile system during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.