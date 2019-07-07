Sapna Chaudhary Joins BJP At Party's Membership Drive In Delhi

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP in Delhi

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

She joined BJP at the membership drive event of the party being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Ram Lal were also present at the occasion.

During Lok Sabha elections, she had campaigned for Manoj Tiwari, who was BJP's candidate from the North East Delhi. She had said that Manoj Tiwari was a "good friend".

Her joining Manoj Tiwari's roadshow was soon after her denying all speculations of joining the Congress.

In March, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar had tweeted a picture of the singer along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcoming her into the party. However, she categorically denied joining the Congress party.

Sapna Chaudhary's picture with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was widely circulated on social media. There were talks about the Congress fielding her as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, against the BJP's Hema Malini.

Ms Chaudhary then had called a press conference and denied all speculation of joining the Congress, calling the photo an old one.

"Without Sapna's consent, Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she had joined Congress and will contest from Mathura. She is a superstar and Congress has stooped to such level, which was not expected," Manoj Tiwari had said.

Sapna Chaudhary shot to fame in 2018 after her stint in "Big Boss". However, in 2016 also she made headlines for attempting to commit suicide.

