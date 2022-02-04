Haryana's Job Quota Stopped For Now, Major Win For The Private Sector

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put a hold on Haryana's 75 per cent quota in private jobs for locals. The court has also sought a reply from the state government.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Faridabad Industries Association and others.

The order has come as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the government will continue fighting to provide jobs to youth of the state.

"We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth 75% reservation," he posted on Twitter after the High Court order.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was passed in November last year. It had come into effect on January 15 this year.

The act applied to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

The state government had last year said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

State Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said it will open new avenues of employment for thousands of youth.