Who Is Bittu Bajrangi? 5 Facts On Cow Vigilante Arrested For Nuh Violence

Bittu Bajrangi heads cow vigilante group Faridabad Gau Raksha Bajrang Force

Bittu Bajrangi, head of a cow vigilante group in Faridabad, has been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh on July 31. Bajrangi, also called Rajkumar, faces multiple charges, including rioting, armed robbery and criminal intimidation.

Here are 5 facts on Bittu Bajrangi

Bittu Bajrangi heads the Faridabad Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, a cow vigilante group. The group describes itself as an "animal rescue service" on social media. Its social media pages have inflammatory content, with many posts on "love jihad" - a term used by right-wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslims to convert Hindu women.

Bittu Bajrangi is known to be an aide of wanted Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, also under the scanner for the violence in Nuh. Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year, is yet to be arrested. As he evades arrest, Manesar continues to post inflammatory material on social media.

Bittu Bajrangi is accused of stoking communal tension ahead of a march organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana's Nuh by putting up inflammatory videos. He was also present during the yatra. Bittu Bajrangi was arrested earlier on August 4, and was out on bail.

According to a senior police officer, Bittu Bajrangi and his associates brandished weapons during the procession that was attacked by a mob. The weapons were seized by police, but Bajrangi and his aides allegedly attacked a police vehicle and snatched them back. The police officer said they also threatened cops.

The FIR against Bittu Bajrangi and at least 15 others accuses them of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, armed robbery and criminal intimidation. They have also been charged under provisions of Arms Act.