Haryana Election 2019: Congress Internationalising Kashmir, Have Lost Their Mind, Says Rajnath Singh

Haryana Election 2019: Rajnath Singh reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter

Launching an offensive against the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today accused the party of internationalising the Kashmir issue and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter.

Addressing a poll rally in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections on October 21, the BJP leader spoke about the meeting between UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn with representatives of the Congress in London and said their discussions had a mention of Kashmir and "alleged human rights violations".

"I want to ask Congress leaders where human rights violations are taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorists carried out attacks on civilians and soldiers (in Kashmir). Why did you not speak at that time?" he asked the Congress party.

:I want a reply from the Congress. Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries? Will you be discussing Kashmir matter in other countries?" Mr Singh said.

The Defence minister said "many people had lost their lives in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir", and slammed the Congress for not giving attention to the issues at that time.

"Ajeeb-o-garib haalaat in logon ne paida kar diyen hain, pata nahin kya ho gya hai inko? Inki buddhi maari gaye hai. (They have created a strange situation. What has happened to them? It seems they have lost their mind)," he said.



