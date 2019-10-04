Haryana Polls: BJP Gives Me Strength And Backing, Says TikTok Star Sonali Phogat

Haryana elections: Will win, says BJP candidate Sonali Phogat from Adampur

TikTok star and BJP candidate from Adampur, Sonali Phogat, before filing her nomination recorded a video. In the video she said that she will win the assembly elections.

She is pitted against Congress strongman Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is a three time sitting legislator from the seat and is the son of three-time Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal.

Enroute filing nominations, Ms Phogat said that the support of the party leaders and her fans will ensure her win the elections.

"My party, BJP, gives me the strength and the backing needed. I do not have to be dependent on anyone else. I have been connected with the party for the past 12 years and that is why I have been given the ticket from Adampur," she said.

Elections for the 90 member Assembly seat of Haryana will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

