Haryana Officials Dismantle Manohar Lal Khattar's Temple Built By Locals

The temple had a portrait of Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

A "temple" of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar built by locals in the state's Narnaul district was demolished Saturday, municipal officials said.

Municipal council official Abhay Yadav said they have seized the portrait of the chief minister that was kept at the "temple".

He said the structure was built recently at a "disputed" plot and the matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He said that the locals would perform morning and evening aartis before the chief minister's portrait in the structure.