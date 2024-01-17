'It's BJP Yug, Everyone Else Should Pack Up': ML Khattar Jabs Congress

The public is with the BJP, said Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress after the party dubbed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple as a 'BJP/RSS event', saying that every day and year belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Khattar said that everyone should 'pack up' and sit as the people of the country are with the BJP.

"They (Congress) has nothing. Every day and year belongs to the BJP these days and this is the era of the BJP. Therefore, in the BJP era, everyone should pack up and sit (sab log bistar gol karke baith jaiye). The public is with the BJP," Mr Khattar said.

Notably, several leaders of the opposition, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have declined the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' invite, calling it a 'BJP/RSS' event.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function at Ram Temple in Ayodhya "a completely political Narendra Modi function" and that it is difficult for Congress leaders "to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and around the RSS".

Mr Gandhi, who addressed a press conference during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their views public about what they think about the January 22 function. Answering queries, Mr Gandhi said he does "not try to take advantage" of his religion, lives by its principles and does not have to wear it on his sleeve like those "who do not believe in it".

The Haryana Chief Minister offered prayers at Gurudwara Lakhnaur Sahib in Ambala today, on the birth anniversary of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

