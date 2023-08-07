'Collective Punishment': A Owaisi Slams ML Khattar For Nuh Bulldozer Action

Nuh Update: Authorities denied any link between the bulldozer action and the Nuh violence case. (file)

Lok Sabha MP And AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of usurping the rights of the courts of law in ordering bulldozer action after the violence in Nuh. He called it "collective punishment" to Muslims.

Responding to Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata's statement that confidence-building measures are underway in the violence-hit area, Mr Owaisi took a swipe at Mr Khattar.

"Confidence Building means buildings, homes, and medical shops, and shanties of one community (Muslims)should be Demolished without following due process to give collective punishment. The @mlkhattar government has usurped the rights of Courts of Law," he tweeted last evening

"Confidence" is being given to people who are ideologically closer to BJP/Sangh, he further said.

“Confidence Building" means buildings,homes and medical shops &shanties of one community (Muslims)should be Demolished without following due process to give collective punishment.

The @mlkhattar government has usurped the rights of Courts of Law

“ Confidence "is being given to… https://t.co/t8WpMP1U7H — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 6, 2023

In the video clip of the Nuh Deputy Commissioner that Mr Owaisi was responding to, the former said the demolition was a routine procedure and action is not being taken to target anyone.

State authorities have denied any link between the bulldozer action and the Nuh violence case. However, officials also say that some shops and homes being demolished were owned by those involved in the recent clashes.

As "illegal" structures were being razed in the area from where stones were allegedly thrown at a religious procession during the clashes, Dhirendra Khadgata said that ban on the internet in the district will continue till the situation normalises.

Nuh district administration on Sunday brought in bulldozers to raze Sahara Hotel, on the fourth day of the demolition drive. Officials believe that the violence in Nuh began on Monday after some people threw stones from the roof of the Sahara Hotel.

50 to 60 structures in different areas have been demolished so far. Many have fled, fearing arrests.

Government sources claim that authorities are targeting illegal encroachments which could not be removed for the last several years.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.