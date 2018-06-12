Two Kidnapped Haryana Businessmen Rescued By Uttar Pradesh Police The kidnappers were taking Siddharth and Pravin to an unknown location when the police intercepted them.

Police said the two businessmen had a dispute with Gaurav Singh. (Representational) Bulandshahr: Two kidnapped businessmen, who were locked up in a warehouse in Haryana, were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh police after the kidnappers tried to shift them to another hideout.



Both the businessmen hail from Sohna town of Haryana. The kidnappers were taking Siddharth (40) and Pravin (40) to an unknown location when the police intercepted them. The kidnappers, however, managed to flee, the police said.



The police said the two businessmen had a dispute with Gaurav Singh, who allegedly conspired to get them kidnapped. The three had a monetary dispute involving Rs 20 lakh.



The businessmen were initially held captive in a warehouse in Nooh.



SP (City) Pravin Ranjan said an FIR had been lodged with Haryana Police in Nooh police station.



In a similar incident,



Rajeev Kumar, who works with HCL Technologies in Noida, was on his way to Haridwar last month to celebrate his birthday the next day, when he went missing from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad near Delhi. The police said he was kidnapped after he got down from a cab at a busy traffic intersection to board a bus to Haridwar.



After almost a week of search, the police found Rajeev Kumar in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. This morning, the software engineer was rescued by a special task force team of Noida police and Ghaziabad police after they confronted the kidnappers.



With inputs from PTI



