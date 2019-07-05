Haryana Makes Sit-Ups In Schools Compulsory, Calls It 'Super Brain Yoga'

Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar said, Students will do sit-ups during the morning assembly.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

As a part of the State School Education Board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day.

Haryana: Under State School Education Board Pilot Project, Govt School in Bhiwani makes sit-ups mandatory for students. Rajeev Kr, Education Board Secy, says, “It's super brain yoga. It's scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency. We're starting this from tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Rk3r4e7XUi — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Speaking to ANI, Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar, said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retainment of the memory."

The project will be kick-started in Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform ''super brain yoga'' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday.

"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.

