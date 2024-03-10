Haryana Professor Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat, Then Dies By Suicide

Sandeep Goyal was working as an assistant professor at the LUVAS university since 2016.

A professor and his daughter were found dead inside his office at a university campus in Haryana this evening, hours after he told his wife they were going on a short scooter ride. He slit the throat of his eight-year-old daughter with a surgical blade before dying by suicide. He used the same blade to cut his throat.

The bodies of Sandeep Goyal and his daughter were found by his wife inside the office at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar.

His colleagues hinted that he was in depression, police said. "We will speak to the concerned doctor to find out about his exact health condition", said Hisar assistant superintendent of police Rajesh Mohan. A forensics team is also at the scene, he said.

Goyal, 35, left home with his daughter around 4 pm under the pretext of taking her for a ride on his scooter. When they didn't return for hours, his wife went to the university to look for them. She spotted his scooter parked outside the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology but found the gate locked from inside. She alerted security personnel immediately. To her horror, as the gate opened, she found her husband and daughter in a pool of blood.

Sandeep Goyal was working as an assistant professor at the LUVAS university since 2016.