Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted announcing the lockdown.

The Haryana government has placed the state under a week-long complete lockdown starting tomorrow to curb the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country. The announcement came from the state Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij.

The state reported 13,588 fresh infections yesterday, along with 125 deaths. This took the state's overall case load to 5,01,566 and 4,341 fatalities.