''I Am Not Afraid Of English'' Campaign Launched In Haryana Schools

More government schools are going to be covered under this initiative gradually. (Representational)

The Haryana Education Department has launched ''I am not afraid of English'' initiative to promote English language right from Class 1 in the state''s primary schools, it was announced today.

The initiative is aimed at capacity building of teachers to enable them to help the students to learn, read, write and speak English, an Education Department spokesman said.

"To start with, a booklet containing 1,000 sentences/phrases has been prepared. It contains 200 sentences per grade for all the five grades at the primary level of schooling."

"One JBT (junior basic teacher) and one BRP (Block Resource Person) per block has been trained to make the students learn one sentence every day (minimum 20 per month for 10 months) in each class. This way a student who is in class 1, will be able to learn (read/write and speak) at least 1,000 sentences till he graduates to the primary level," he added.

He said that six language labs have been established in selected model Sanskriti schools in the state to facilitate digital learning and improve listening and speaking skills of the students.

"Gradually, language labs will be set up in other schools of the state also. Bag-free English Medium Schools for classes 1st and 2nd have been started in selected 180 government primary schools of the state. Colourful low-lying lockers, to make students free from weight of bags, are being provided," he said.

In addition to the above 238, more government schools are going to be covered under this initiative during the year 2018-19, he added.