Haryana IPS Officer Who Died By Suicide Accused Seniors In 8-Page Note

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, who died by suicide at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence by shooting himself had accused senior officers of "mental harassment", officials said.

An eight-page note recovered by the police details the harassment.

Police said the officer allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, and his body was found by his daughter in the basement.

The officer was reportedly perturbed over the inclusion of his name in a bribery case on the complaint of a liquor contractor without the permission of the state government.

The Rohtak Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by the liquor contractor, who alleged that Kumar's aide Sushil Kumar had sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the officer's name.

While the police had arrested Sushil, Y Puran Kumar's name figured in the FIR. However, the FIR has not been uploaded online.

On September 29, Kumar, a 2001-batch officer, was transferred to the Police Training College in Sunaria in Rohtak. Previously, he was posted as the Inspector General (Rohtak Range).

An engineering graduate, he was born on May 19, 1973, and was due to retire on May 31, 2033.

In the alleged suicide note, the late cop accused 10 senior officers, serving and retired, of "mental harassment".

He claimed that he was "continuously subjected to psychological torture" by several senior officials.

The note said the officers conspired to ruin his professional career..

Although Chandigarh Police has not officially disclosed the names yet, sources suggest the case is linked to a corruption investigation in Rohtak, which was initiated by the late officer.

Earlier, the officer wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, questioning the promotions granted to IPS officers. He alleged that these promotions were conducted illegally by overriding Union Home Ministry (MHA) guidelines based solely on the consent of the Finance Department.

