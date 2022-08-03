Haryana Government Shuffles 18 Bureaucrats

Haryana issued posting and transfer orders for 18 IAS officers. (Representational)

In a major administrative reshuffle, Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior officer TVSN Prasad as the new Home Secretary as it issued posting and transfer orders for 18 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Mr Prasad, the 1988-batch IAS officer, at present Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Departments, will be the new Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of the Justice Department, an official statement said.

He will be the Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, and also the Nodal Officer for COVID-19, to coordinate with all stakeholders.

Rajeev Arora, who was the Home Secretary earlier, had retired on July 31.

Among other IAS officers who have been shuffled is Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, who has been posted as ACS, Finance and Planning Departments. Rastogi will retain his post of ACS, Excise and Taxation Department.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department and Technical Education Department has been posted as ACS, Industries & Commerce Department and Information Technology Electronics & Communication Department.

Vineet Garg, ACS, Social Justice & Empowerment Department and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department has been posted as ACS, Departments of Forests and Wildlife, and Environment and Climate Change.

Anil Malik, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing for All Department and Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Department, has been posted as ACS, Housing for All Department and Development and Panchayats Department.

G Anupama, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, ACS, Women & Child Development Department and Medical Education and Research Department has been posted as Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi and ACS, Health & Family Welfare Department.

Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department and Haryana Skill Development & Industrial Training Department has been posted as Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates Department.

Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Chairman and Managing Director, Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi and Commissioner, Rohtak Division, has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department and Skill Development & Industrial Training Department.

Amneet P Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance & Development Corporation and Director General, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Women & Child Development Department.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)