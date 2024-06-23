Haryana Increases Reservation For OBCs In Government Jobs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced these decisions. (Representational)

Haryana Government on Sunday took multiple decisions for the benefit of the Other Backward Classes in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced these decisions.

The state government has increased the upper income limit for the creamy layer to Rs 8 lakh per year.

The reservation for backward classes has been increased from 15 percent to 27 percent in Group-A and Group-B government posts.

Creamy layer is a term used in Indian politics to refer to some members of a backward class who are highly advanced socially as well as economically and educationally.

The Government has announced that the backlog of jobs for Backward Classes A and B will be filled on priority basis, for which a special recruitment campaign will be run.

Meanwhile, on the preparations for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, Nayab Singh Saini said, "Today, we have welcomed our Union Minister and Haryana Assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan; Haryana Assembly election co-in charge Biplab Kumar Deb and newly elected members of the parliament."

He said, "As the elections process has already set in for Haryana, because of the developmental works we had done, we will form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi Ji and with the support of our elections in charges."

He added, "We have done various works which includes providing the employment to the youths and developing Haryana in a definite manner.

Taking a jibe at Congress party and Hooda family, Saini said, "In Haryana, the father-son duo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda is busy in projecting each other. Similarly, the way Congress had projected only Rahul Gandhi as leader. This is not a political party, rather it is family."

Exuding his confidence, CM Saini asserted, "Haryana has a government of the people and the poor. The government has taken steps in the interest of the poor, farmers and women. In the coming times, BJP will form the government for the third time."

Assembly polls will be held in Haryana along with Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir at the end of the year.

