Haryana Private Schools To Not Collect Fees During Lockdown

Haryana private schools will not pressurise the parents to deposit fees until lockdown period is over.

The Haryana government on Friday directed all private schools across the state to not pressurise the parents of the students to deposit any fees until the lockdown period is over.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department said that the Department has directed all the District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers of the state to make the private schools in their areas aware about the directions of the state government.

He said that the Department has also directed all District Education Officers to ensure the above orders of the government are firmly adhered to.

